Cricketer Suresh Raina, among others arrested in raid at Mumbai club, gets bail

New Delhi, Dec 22: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were arrested in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport. Both were later released on bail.

According to reports, a total of 34 people were arrested in the raid, including seven staff members of the Mumbai club. The accused were booked for violating COVID norms.

SR Pi Sahar police station said singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were among those who were arrested and booked for violating the norms. They were later released on bail.

According to Mumbai Police, 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina and others were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

It can be seen that the arrests were made after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping the establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID norms.