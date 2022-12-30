Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured after his car collides with divider, catches fire on Delhi-Dehradun highway

Why this cricketer could inspire us even more than Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, Dec 30: Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.''He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment,'' the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

