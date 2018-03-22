Cricket for a cause: A special match in Mumbai to promote ‘road safety, no honking’

Mumbai, March 22: A wise man has once said, "India has only two religions--cricket and cinema". From entertaining to uniting, cricket and cinema have immensely contributed to India's growth. Now, some of the biggest names from the Indian cricket world have come together to campaign for "road safety" and "no honking".

On March 24 (Saturday), Mumbai will host a special match at its famous Wankhede Stadium to promote road safety and no honking measures among the cricket enthusiasts. Interestingly, the two teams which will be a part of the match have been named as "Horn not Ok please" and "Road Safety".

Some of the popular names from the cricketing world who will be sweating it out at the field are Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, among others.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday told reporters about the special match to raise awareness on road safety and no honking. "#Mumbai: A cricket match will be organized in the Wankhede Stadium on March 24 to raise awareness on road safety and no honking campaign. Sunil Gavaskar says, 'Cricketer players like Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane are going to participate.'," tweeted ANI.

The match is a part of Maharashtra state government's no honking and road safety campaign.

Appreciating the efforts of Indian cricketers, a die-hard cricket fan, Sanjib Das, from Mumbai said that he would go and watch the match. "I pledge to follow all traffic rules and not honk unnecessarily while driving my car," Sanjib told OneIndia. Sanjib's friend and cricket enthusiast Radhika Gupta added that she too would go and watch the match to cheer her favourite cricketers in the stadium.

So, next time while driving your vehicle, if you break traffic signals or honk a little too much, then just remember your favourite cricketers don't like such misbehaviour on roads. So, keep our roads safe and noise free, and follow in the footsteps of your cricket icons.

