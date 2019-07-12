  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CRI Pumps enters USA and Mexico markets

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Coimbatore, July 12: C.R.I. Group is expanding its wings globally and has invested around USD 5 Million in setting wholly owned subsidiary in the USA and Mexico.

    C.R.I. Group's Vice Chairman G Soundararajan said, that the company has been preparing for more than a decade developing products for these markets, namely USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean countries.

    CRI Pumps enters USA and Mexico markets
    CRI Pumps

    "We have invested around 5 Million USD in setting wholly owned subsidiary in USA and Mexico. The USA facility will commence doing assembly of certain products in addition to supplying ground water pumping systems, waste water pumps, pressure boosting and industrial pumps," he said.

    "We have been catering to the USA and Mexico markets for over a decade, supplying through distributors. By setting up these facilities, we will enhance our technical and application support, reducing delivery lead times and will be able to cater new value-added segments to grow in these markets," Soundararajan added.

    C.R.I. has made substantial investments in researching the USA and Canada markets and gaining international certifications that meet USA sanitation, food safety and safety standards such as NSF and CSA. C.R.I. is the first company in the world to get NSF certificate for its water filled rewindable submersible motors.

    "The products launched in these markets include specialised pumps for mining applications, chemical process pumps, industrial pumps with IoT (Internet of Things) enabled health monitoring systems and encapsulated submersible motors fitted with lightning arrestor which were developed by C.R.I.'s R&D Wing for the 1st time in India. The annual turnover expected from these markets in the next three years is 10 million USD," he further said.

    C.R.I. Products are sold in over 120 countries. The C.R.I. Group currently has facilities n Spain, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, China, South Africa and UAE. The group has achieved Rs.2100 Crores in the FY2018-19. The company is aiming to cross Rs 5,000 crore turnover by FY2022-23 and the export business is expected to exceed domestic growth.

    On the domestic front, so far C.R.I. has installed over 13 Lakh energy efficient star rated pumps through various government projects and its channel partners and so far saved over 12,000 million units of power for the nation.

    Recently, C.R.I.'s R&D wing has developed and launched IoT enabled encapsulated PM Motors (Permanent Magnetic motors) which is used in solar pumping applications. C.R.I. is proud to supply specialized pumps to the Navy and is developing advanced technology pumps for the defence sector.

    More PUMPS News

    Read more about:

    pumps usa mexico

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue