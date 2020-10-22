Creation of integrated theatre command will be next logical step: Army Chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane called the creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff as a momentous decision. Addressing the officers of the higher Defence Management Command at the College of Defence Management, the Army Chief said that the next logical step would be the creation of the integrated theatre command.

He spoke on a number of issues concerning integration, theaterisation and modernisation of the armed forces in general and the Indian Army in particular. He called the government's decision to appoint the CDS and create the DMA "momentous" and said the services needed to "demonstrate great wisdom and statesmanship in enabling the CDS, a long-standing demand of the Armed Forces, a statement released by the Army read.

General Naravane also said there was a need for everyone to work in a spirit of togetherness and trust with the national security interests being paramount, and cautioned that there might be a requirement for "mid-course corrections. The next logical step in the process of defence reforms was the "formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and combat potential of the three services during war and peace" and advised that this process will be "deliberate, thoughtful and well considered" and its fruition will take a "number of years, the Army statement also said.

On the future of integration of the armed forces, the Chief said that it is inevitable as it would lead to tri-services synergy and optimisation of resources. The Army Chief also spoke about the current security scenario and focused on the geo-strategic implications on capability development and force utilisation of the Army in pursuit of national interests.