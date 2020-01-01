  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Creation of CDS will help India face challenges of modern warfare: PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: The creation of the Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff are momentous reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

    Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country''s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
      NEWS AT NOON JAN 1st, 2020

      "Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare," the prime minister tweeted.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi chief of defence staff

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue