Creating social impact through design: How the ikikai story was born over a cup of hot coffee

A thought of starting something good is empowering. Over a hot cup of coffee, a bunch of friends, started building on a concept inspired by the idea of creating social impact through design, which will enable change, drive success for emerging artists, small businesses led predominantly by women and social organisations/ NGO, strengthening them through a collaborative partnership . And with that, ikikai was born.

Taking a leaf from the Japanese notebook, 'Iki' translates to 'aesthetics' while 'Kai' represents 'restoration' or 'recovery' and the hummingbird that symbolises uniqueness, beauty, and swiftness to adapt: ikikai is cut from a similar cloth and spirit.

In an age of a conscious and sensitive consumers, ones purchases say a lot about who you are and what you believe in. In the same way, turning thoughts into action, ikikai's designs speak about a socially and environmentally conscious lifestyle. ikikai's team and network creates and curates unique tailor-made pieces for its customers - Right from eco-friendly designs, championing diversity in curation to packaging each product inspires the philosophy of doing good.

Co-founded by three experienced professionals Isha, Kshira and Parag, echo ikikai's purpose, "ikikai is that part of us which draws warmth by mobilising positive change. With design and social impact at its core, it is an endeavour of true belief carried through the hearts and minds of many who have come together to get it going. It is a pathway to celebrate beauty and doing good."

At ikikai, the singular endeavour is to curate thoughtfully designed products made by their partners universe that comprises of artists, predominantly women-led micro enterprises and social enterprises /NGOs. We want to create an ecosystem wherein our partners collaborate with each other to design and create unique products that come along with an opportunity to do something good!

In today's world, bringing social change is hard and a road less taken. Creating communities in a world full of fragmented mindsets is for a select few and celebrating art and its creator is a forgotten reality.

This is not about one person, one desire or one piece of art. It about real change, a real community and a real celebration of creators.

ikikai believes in committing themselves to driving social change and impacting lives. In doing so, they bring careful curation and quality to customers who choose to invest in lifestyle products that are environment friendly, organic, handcrafted and have a social footprint.

At ikikai, it is believed that today's consumers consciously make choices to create a better social footprint and a better tomorrow. ikikai is the force of good in this journey. Visit www.ikikai.co and be a part of something good.