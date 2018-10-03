Creases can be ironed out before 2019: Congress on Mayawati’s snub

New Delhi, Oct 3: Minutes after Mayawati announced that she will not ally with the Congress for elections in assembly elections, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the differences between both the parties can be ironed out.

Reacting to Mayawati's remarks, Surjewala said "At times, out of emotions, sweet and bitter things are said. But at last, if Mayawati ji holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, then other creases can be ironed out."

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said the party will contest on its own and alleged that some Congress leaders are against a tie-up despite Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's 'honest' intentions.

"They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven't forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption...They don't seem to be ready to rectify themselves," she told news agency ANI.

"In Rajasthan, the Congress was offering us only nine seats out of 200 assembly seats, in Madhya Pradesh 15-20 (out of 230 seats in the state), in Chhattisgarh only 5-6 seats out of 90. We have noticed that whenever we have contested an election in alliance, all our votes get transferred to Congress," she said.

Congress, like the BJP, is conspiring to finish off the BSP, she alleged.

"...Even though the BSP has always supported Congress to keep the communal forces away, but the fact is that the Congress has always backstabbed us," she added.

"Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn't want this alliance. This is baseless," she said.