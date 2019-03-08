  • search
    'Crazy people attacked Kashmiris': PM Modi condemns Lucknow assault

    Kanpur, Mar 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the attack on a group of Kashmiri merchants in Lucknow by a group of right-wing men, assuring that those behind the attack will be dealt with sternly by the Uttar Pradesh government.

    Addressing a rally in Kanpur, PM Modi said, "Some crazy people in Lucknow attacked our Kashmiri brothers. The UP government has taken prompt action on them."

    "It is very important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country," Modi told a gathering in Kanpur.

    "I will also urge other state governments to take strict action whenever wherever they try to do such an act," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Kanpur.

    Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the violence against Kashmiris and said India belonged to its citizens from every corner of the country.

    Tweeting a video of the incident, the Congress chief said: "While I'm disgusted by this video of Kashmiri traders being attacked in UP, I salute the braveheart who challenged the attackers. India belongs to its citizens, from every corner of our nation. I strongly condemn all acts of violence against our Kashmiri brothers and sisters."

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the latest in a series of cases in which Kashmiris across the country were targeted after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
