Cracks within coalition widen over Tipu Jayanti, DK Shivakumar comes to the rescue

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara giving Tipu Jayanti event a miss has sent the political temperature soaring in Karnataka. Tipu Sultan is a controversial figure and Congress' move to venerate him is being seen as an attempt to appease the minority. While the right-wing groups and the BJP see Tipu as a tyrant who murdered Hindus, Congress sees him as a freedom fighter and a patriot who fought the British.

With Kumaraswamy giving Tipu event a miss, the speculations are rife yet again that all is not well in the Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka. Congress MLA Tanveer Sait asked why Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is a Congress leader, could not attend the event. He said it was an insult to the community.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar came to the coalition's rescue and said he does not agree with what Sait has said.

"It can't be an insult. Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are occupied with their issues. We are also part of the govt. I don't agree with my friend Tanveer Sait," Shivakumar said.

The BJP has not only been branding Tipu Sultan as a 'tyrant' and a 'mass murderer', it has also tried to highlight Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara giving Tipu event a miss. With Sait openly expressing displeasure over G Parameshwara not attending the event, the BJP will most likely sharpen its attack on the Congress-JD (S) coalition government.

"I have information that Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy couldn't attend the Tipu Jayanti celebrations due to health issues. Deputy CM G Parameshwara also couldn't attend. Somewhere it seems like it's an insult to the community. There's no doubt about it," Tanveer Sait had said.

BJP has already alleged that Kumaraswamy was skipping the Tipu Sultan celebrations event because of differences with the coalition partner.

While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt, the BJP had tweeted earlier today.

Meanwhile, hours before the celebrations on Saturday, protests broke out in Madikeri against the state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti event, with protesters and police personnel clashing. Congress' Brijesh Kalappa alleged that the protest was sponsored by the BJP. Section 144 has been imposed in the area after the protests.

Security has been tightened in Madikeri town in the light of a shutdown called in the town against Saturday's Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The shutdown has been called by various organisations such as the BJP and the Codava National Council.The police have detained various groups members protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri.