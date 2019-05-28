Crackdown on coaching centres: Strict checking in NCR to assess compliance of fire safety norms

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, May 28: In the aftermath of a massive fire at a coaching centre in Surat which left 20 dead, massive checking is underway in NCR to check if the tution centres comply with fire and building safety norms.

The Ghaziabad district administration Tuesday sealed seven coaching institutes in the city for not having fire fighting equipment. The coaching centres will remain shut till their owners do not acquire 'no objection certificates' from the Fire Department, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.

"They have been ordered to install fire fighting systems and to recruit trained manpower to operate them. Stringent action will be initiated against those flouting these instructions," she said. The sealed institutes are identified as Friends Coaching Centre, Aryabhatt Coaching Centre, Ameesh Academy, KD Campus, Shreshtha IAS, Balaji IAS and Mannat Academy.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has decided to survey coaching institutes operating in public buildings in the Karol Bagh Zone to assess compliance of civic and building safety norms, following the devastating blaze in Surat that killed 20 students at a coaching complex. An official of the civic body said a team has already been constituted and the survey will begin in a few days.

"The team will be led by the Deputy Health Officer (DHO) of the zone. Members of the team will visit premises of the coaching institutes and assess compliance of norms. They will also ask if the fire safety norms are in place with the owners of buildings housing such institutes," the senior official told PTI.

"And, after the survey, we will discuss all issues and take corrective or preventive actions, as needed," he said.

[Deadly Surat fire prompts Delhi govt to inspect coaching centres for fire safety norms]

A number of coaching institutes are located in Karol Bagh and adjacent Rajinder Nagar, and the areas are popular among outstation students as affordable places to stay in the national capital.

"In the survey, we will find out how many such coaching institutes are operating, how many students in each institute, the batch timings for classes, and the building plans of the complexes in which they are operating, whether such activities are permitted in that building or not, among other details," the official said. "Based on the seriousness of the report after the survey, we will take the matter to a higher level of discussion in the NDMC," he added.

Aspirants from across India come to the national capital to prepare for competitive examinations. Areas like Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kalu Sarai, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Munirka and Karol Bagh are home to several coaching centres.

Delhi government is set to investigate coaching centres across the national capital to check if the fire safety rules are being followed. 22 students lost their lives in a massive fire in a coaching centre in Surat. After the Surat fire, the Gujarat government conducted preliminary inspection and issued showcause notice to 9,395 buildings all over the state in the past two days.

In Delhi, all coaching centres operating in high rise buildings shall be inspected by the Director (Fire Services) who shall take immediate action for closing down the operation of coaching institutes operating above the fourth floor in such buildings in violation of the fire norms, ANI report said.

Surat Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Darshana Vikram Jardosh 795651 BJP 2 Ashok Patel (adhevada) 247421 INC + More Details