    Crack down on terror funding: Centre designates 44 nodal officers

    New Delhi, July 30: As many as 44 senior officers of the Central, state and Union Territory governments, besides entities like the RBI and SEBI, have been designated as the nodal authority for seizure of funds and other financial assets held by those supporting or engaged in terrorism, officials said on Wednesday. According to an official memorandum, the nodal officers were designated for the implementation of Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act ( UAPA), 1967.

    Section 51A of the UAPA says that for the prevention of, and for coping with terror activities, the Central Government shall have power to:

    (a) freeze, seize or attach funds and other financial assets or economic resources held by, on behalf of or at the direction of the individuals or entities listed in the Schedule to the Order, or any other person engaged in or suspected to be engaged in terrorism.

    (b) Prohibit any individual or entity from making any funds, financial assets or economic resources or related services available for the benefit of the individuals or entities listed in the Schedule to the Order or any other person engaged in or suspected to be engaged in terrorism.

    Prevent the entry into or the transit through India of individuals listed in the Schedule to the Order.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 9:05 [IST]
