    CPM leader's son booked for rape, cheating

    By PTI
    Mumbai, June 18: A Kerala CPM leader's son has been booked on charges of rape and cheating following a complaint filed by a woman in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

    The 33-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan (37), the son of CPM's Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

    The complainant also said that she had a child from the relationship, he said. Based on her complaint, the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.

    The woman came in touch with the accused some years ago when she worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, another police official said, quoting the complaint. The accused used to frequently visit the dance bar following which the woman got into a relationship with him, he said. The accused later asked her to leave her job and promised to marry her, the official said.

    The woman in her complaint mentioned that in 2010, the accused rented a flat in suburban Andheri where he used to visit her regularly and that she had a child from the relationship. The woman claimed she came to know last year that the accused was already married following which their relationship turned sour.

    She also alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences, the official added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
