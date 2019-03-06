  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CPM leader suspended for praising Modi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 06: A CPI(M) leader from Maharashtra has been suspended from the party's Central Committee for reportedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event.

    CPM leader suspended for praising Modi

    Former CPI(M) MLA Narsaiyya Adam in January praised and thanked Modi and Fadnavis for speedy clearance to a housing project in Solapur district, from where he was earlier elected in the state Assembly.

    He also reportedly wished for another term for Modi as prime minister.

    "Such praise is against the policy of CPM. Hence, a decision has been taken to suspend him for three months from the party's Central Committee," a party official said on Tuesday.

    The Central Committee is a key decision-making body of the communist party.

    Adam was not available for comments in the matter.

    More cpim NewsView All

    Read more about:

    cpim narendra modi suspended maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue