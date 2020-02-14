CPI(M) leader claims building memorial to Pulwama CRPF jawans only reminds India's incompetence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 14: Leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mohammed Salim on Friday said there is no need to build a memorial for the Central Reserve Police Force soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

He further went on to say that the memorial only reminds the country of its incompetence in failing to stop the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Salim said, "We don't need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80 kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarised zone on earth' and exploded in Pulwama."

We dont need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarised zone on earth' & exploded in #Pulwama.



Justice for #PulwamaAttack needs to be done. https://t.co/s2lcDNEkBU — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) February 14, 2020

The CPI(M) leader was referring to a memorial that is built by the CRPF for the jawans which is all set to be inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora camp today.

Pulwama: BJP's Sambit Patra mutes Rahul Gandhi over his questions to Centre

On the other side, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and questioned about the outcome of the Pulwama attack investigation and who all in the Centre have been held accountable for such security lapse.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" Rahul Gandhi had questioned on Twitter.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the attack as "dastardly attack" and the Congress leader's comment as "dastardly comment" over the attack.

Explained: A year since Pulwama and how the Balakot hit was planned

"That was a dastardly attack. And this is a dastardly comment. Who Benefitted the most? Mr Gandhi can you think beyond benefits? Of course not. This so-called 'Gandhi' family can never think beyond benefits. Not just materialistically corrupt, their souls are also corrupt (sic)," the BJP spokesperson said in a tweet.

That was a Dastardly attack..

And this is a dastardly comment..

Who Benefitted the most? ..Mr Gandhi can you think beyond Benefits?

..off course not..this so called “Gandhi” family can never think beyond Benefits ..not just materialistically corrupt..their Souls are also Corrupt https://t.co/7eSP0c89xG — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 14, 2020

40 CRPF jawans lost their lives on February 14, 2019, after a suicide bomber rammed a truck, filled with explosives to a CRPF convoy. In retaliation, India called for an air strike in Balakot that killed as many as 350 terrorists.