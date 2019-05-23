  • search
    CPI's D Raja says BJP's victory reflects failure of secular parties

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 23: CPI leader D Raja on Thursday said the BJP's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls reflected the failure of secular, democratic parties to provide a "credible and viable" alternative to the people. He expressed fear that with the BJP getting a second term, India's existence will be in danger and it will face more challenges.

    The Left party has also called a national executive meeting on May 26 to introspect on the reasons for its defeat, he added.

    "It's a big gain for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, the BJP and its allies. Now with the BJP getting another term, Republic of India's existence will be in danger and will face more challenges," Raja told PTI.

    It also shows the "failure of secular democratic parties to come together and to provide a credible and viable alternative," he added. It was only in Tamil Nadu, Raja said, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was successful in accommodating allies comfortably which helped the party to win more seats.

    "However, this did not happen in other states, especially in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, Modi was successful in thrusting his own narrative on people, hacking their thinking and taking them away from the real issues," he claimed.

    The Left parties will do a "serious introspection" on the reasons for its defeat. "The CPI has called a national executive meeting immediately. We will hold a meeting on May 26 and do a serious introspection," Raja said. He also said the opposition parties will remain together after the election results and continue to fight against the BJP's Hidutva agenda.

