After the Congress, the CPI(M) submitted a notice of no-confidence against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The leader of the party in Lok Sabha, P Karunakaran, submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to include the no-confidence motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow.

"Under rule 198(b) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the motion of no-confidence in the council of ministers in the House on March 27, 2018. I request you to kindly include the motion in the revised list of business," the notice says.

According to the Left MPs, the notice is part of an opposition strategy to step up pressure on the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, the Congress had become the third political party to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, following the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress.

Both the parties from Andhra Pradesh had moved no-confidence motions against the government recently for the latter's failure to honour the "promise" of granting special category status to the southern state and seeking a special financial package for it.

PTI

