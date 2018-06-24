CPI(M) asks cadres to organise protests against polarisation

New Delhi, Jun 24: The CPI(M) central committee on Sunday asked its units across India to organise protests against the BJP-led central government, alleging that the four-year rule of the dispensation has seen "unprecedented" attacks on people's livelihood and sharpening of communal polarisation.

During a three-day central committee meet in Delhi that concluded today, the party discussed the political situation in the country after the completion of four years of the Narendra Modi government and accused it of spreading hate and violence.

"These four years of the Modi government has seen unprecedented attacks on people's livelihood, the sharpening of communal polarisation accompanied by murderous assaults on Muslims and Dalits, severe undermining of institutions of parliamentary democracy and independent constitutional authorities," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"The central committee called on all party units to organise protest actions on these issues," it said.

Accusing the BJP of patronising private armies, the Left party said there has been an "alarming" increase in hate and violence across the country, especially in BJP-ruled states.

Apart from the violence perpetrated by "private armies" in the name of cow protection and moral policing, incidents of mob lynching, gang rape and killing of minors are on the rise, the party said. It expressed concern on "concerted attacks" on organisations and individuals championing the rights of Dalits and on those who participated in all-India 'bandh' on April 2, particularly in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CPI(M) central committee took the decision to actively associate the party "at all levels" with protests against the central government, according to the statement. It demanded that a bill be introduced in the forthcoming parliament session to nullify the effect of the Supreme Court judgment that rendered the provision of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 ineffective. On March 20, the apex court ordered that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens too should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

The party also took decisions on division of responsibilities among the politburo and central committee members. It finalised a roadmap for implementing the "tasks" before the party as decided by its 22nd Party Congress.

PTI

