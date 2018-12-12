  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CPI inflation hits 18-month-low of 2.33%

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: India's consumer price index (CPI) for November 2018 stood at 2.33% as compared to 3.38 per cent in October 2018. This is an 18-month low for CPI.

    Retail inflation stood at 4.88 per cent in November 2017. The rate of price rise has been on a decline for the past four months. 

    Representational Image
    Industrial Production

    Consumer inflation had stood at 3.69 per cent in August which was the previous low for the year.

    Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for October 2018 stands at 132.4, which is 8.1% higher as compared to the level in October 2017. Cumulative growth for April-October 2018 over the corresponding period of previous year stands at 5.6%, said an ANI report.

    [Consumer Price Index rises to 3.77% in September 2018]

    Consumer price index (CPI) measures changes in the price level of market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households. The CPI is a statistical estimate constructed using the prices of a sample of representative items whose prices are collected periodically.

    Read more about:

    inflation cpi indian economy

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 19:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue