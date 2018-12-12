Home News India CPI inflation hits 18-month-low of 2.33%

CPI inflation hits 18-month-low of 2.33%

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 12: India's consumer price index (CPI) for November 2018 stood at 2.33% as compared to 3.38 per cent in October 2018. This is an 18-month low for CPI.

Retail inflation stood at 4.88 per cent in November 2017. The rate of price rise has been on a decline for the past four months.

Consumer inflation had stood at 3.69 per cent in August which was the previous low for the year.

Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for October 2018 stands at 132.4, which is 8.1% higher as compared to the level in October 2017. Cumulative growth for April-October 2018 over the corresponding period of previous year stands at 5.6%, said an ANI report.

Consumer price index (CPI) measures changes in the price level of market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households. The CPI is a statistical estimate constructed using the prices of a sample of representative items whose prices are collected periodically.