    CPI dubs Shah's 'Hindi' comment as attack on federalism

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The CPI on Saturday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on expanding Hindi language to other parts of the country saying it was an "attack" on India's federal structure and diversity. Earlier in the day, Shah said Hindi is spoken by most of the people and can unite the whole country.

    He said efforts will be made to expand Hindi to different parts of the country but not at the cost of other languages.

    Representational Image

    "The statement of Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas saying that if there is any single language that can ensure unity of our nation that is only Hindi smacks of attack on the very concept of diversity. The need today is to respect, protect and nurture diversity of our nation so that unity is ensured," the Left party said in a statement.

    Is it India or Hindi-a? Opposition fumes as Amit Shah bats for Hindi as India's identity

    "Home Minister's statement is an attack on federalism extending the politics and ideology of RSS to every sphere of life. Communist Party of India strongly condemns these repeated attempts of Modi-Shah government to impose Hindi as part of Hindutva agenda of RSS. This will actually divide our Nation," it added.

    Warning the government to desist from such "nefarious attempts" the CPI demanded that Shah withdraw his statement. "CPI demands that this communal fascist government should stop using language as a tool for politics of polarisation and as a tactic for divisive purposes. CPI demands that all languages of the country should be treated equally. CPI stands for promotion and preservation of all our languages," the statement said.

