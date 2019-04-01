  • search
    CPI demands action against Yogi Adityanath over 'Modiji ki sena' comment

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 1: The Communist Party of India Monday said the Election Commission should take action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments referring to the Indian Army as "Modi's army", alleging that it was akin to intimidating voters ahead of the general elections. Adityanath described the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Army) during an election rally of the BJP in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    "The comment is highly condemnable. This is a clear way of intimidating the voters and creating a fear psychosis in their minds. How can the defence forces belong to one political party. It is the Indian defence forces. How is it Modi's army?" CPI leader D Raja said.

    "Basically the BJP is so desperate that now they have forgotten farmers issues and their achievement over the last five years and are now resorting to politicising the defence forces, dragging them through controversy for their political gains. The EC should take disciplinary action against Adityanath," he added.

