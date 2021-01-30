CoWIN can handle 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations daily: Report

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 30: The digital platform, CoWIN that can monitor India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, will be able to handle 10 million vaccinations, covering 300 million people daily, R S Sharma, who chairs a government group overseeing CoWIN, told Reuters on Friday.

    CoWIN would be integrated into Aarogya Setu, Sharma said, adding, "Big numbers won't be a problem for us." CoWIN would use online and offline systems to register beneficiaries, Sharma said.

    Representational Image

    India, which has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus cases, is relying on CoWIN to link beneficiaries with vaccines in what the government touts as the biggest inoculation campaign anywhere.

    India, meanwhile, took only 13 days to complete the vaccination of three million (30 lakh) people, fastest in the world, the health ministry has said.

    This rate of vaccination puts India ahead of the United States which took 18 days to reach the three million mark.

    Israel took 33 days and the United Kingdom took 36 days to cover three million vaccination, health ministry data revealed.

    From an average of 2 lakh people getting vaccinated on a day while the vaccination drive started on January 16, the per day number has jumped to five lakh, as the number of sites and sessions has also gone up.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
