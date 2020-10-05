'Coward, not Thakur': Attacked with ink, Sanjay Singh slams Yogi Adityanath

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 05: Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation to the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gangraped.

"Cowardly act in Hathras. Police took us to 'Gudiya's' house and while returning, we were attacked. MLA Rakhi Birla, Ajay Dutt, and Faisal Lala were with me. Yogi Ji, you are not Thakur (caste), you are a coward. File cases against me, baton charge, get me murdered but the fight for justice will go on," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

हाथरस में कायराना हरकत पुलिस अपनी सुरक्षा में गुड़िया के घर लेकर गई लौटते समय हमला हुआ MLA राखी बिडलान अजय दत्त व फ़ैसल लाला साथ थे,योगी जी आप “ठाकुर नही कायर हो” मुझ पर चाहे जितने मुक़दमे लिखो जेल भेजो लाठी चलाओ या हत्या करवा दो लेकिन गुड़िया के लिये न्याय की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/8DA9ln4ZYo — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 5, 2020

When Singh was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI dalal wapas jao".

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding some protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that took place across the country earlier this year.

The UP Police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation. Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident.

Visuals of the occurrence went viral on the electronic media.

Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper caste men.

Politicians from several parties, including senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have met the family of the victim in the last two weeks.