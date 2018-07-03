Cow vigilantism: Every state needs to be responsible says SC

New Delhi, July 3: Each state has to be responsible for the law and order situation, the Supreme Court said while hearing a matter pertaining to cow vigilantism. The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking directions to curb incidents of cow vigilantism in the country.

During the course of the hearing, senior counsel, Indira Jaising appearing for the petitioners said that these issues go beyond law and order. There is a pattern and a motive to it, she also said.

The court said that the Centre should frame a schedule under Article 257. Let us not confine it to any particular motive or incident, this is mob violence, the court also said.

The Centre argued that a scheme in this regard is not necessary. Let us see if the states are maintaining law and order and implementing the directions of the court, the Centre also said.

Additional Solicitor General, Narasimhan said that the union feels responsible. To this Jaising said that there is a difference between feeling and action. Narasimhan shot back by saying, " we do not need any advise from you." Jaising said that the Centre cannot make do with just advisories. They have to act on it also, she also contended.

