Cow dung protects against cell phone radiation: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 13: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has hit headlines after describing cow dung as "anti-radiation chip" that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets significantly.

The "chip", named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala on Monday at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products.

Kathiria said at the launch, "See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it in your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used."

Referring to Akshay Kumar's recent remarks that he drinks cow urine every day for "Ayurvedic" reasons, Kathiria said, "You must have heard a few days ago that the actor ... He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It's a medicine. But we have forgotten our science".

Kathiria further added, "Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth."

Displaying other products made from cow dung, he claimed, "Cow dung is anti-radiation, it protects all, if you bring this home your place will become radiation-free... All this has been approved by science."

"Our concept is to popularise the anti-radiation properties of cow-dung... It protects from radiation from mobile phones." Asked whether the chips are certified by a government laboratory, Kathiria said, "These are not certified but tested. It can be tested in any laboratory, even in a college", Kathiria said to The Indian Express on asking about the government provided funds for the development of cow dung chips.

Kathiria unveiled other cow dung-based products like earthen lamps, candles, incense, paperweights, idols of gods and goddesses and said RKA aims to reach 11 crore families to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.

The RKA, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was established by the Centre on February 6, 2019, and is aimed at "conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny". It was announced in the Union Budget 2019-20.