    Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs first meeting of 'gau cabinet' in MP

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Nov 22: The first meeting of the newly constituted 'gau cabinet' (cow cabinet) in Madhya Pradesh began on Sunday with an aim to bolster the economy based on cow and its progeny for making the state self-reliant.

    Cow cess on discussion table as MP gau cabinet set to hold first meet

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the meeting through virtual mode from his residence here and wished participants on the occasion of 'Gopashtami', a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows, a source said.

    The CM on Wednesday announced setting up of a separate "cabinet" for the protection and promotion of the cow. Ministers of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers' Welfare departments will be part of this cabinet, said to be the first such body in the country, he had informed.

    Chouhan said that it has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa.

    He further said that the Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare Departments will be part of the Cow Cabinet.

