Cow cess on discussion table as MP gau cabinet set to hold first meet

Bhopal, Nov 22: The first meeting of the gau cabinet will take place in Madhya Pradesh today.

"With this cow cess, the government will be able to get sufficient amount for cow rearing and everyone will participate in this 'sacred work', a release from the Madhya Pradesh government said.

The release also said, a decision based on a proposal prepared by the finance department and animal husbandry based on the experiences in other states will be taken soon.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week announced that the state government has decided to form a Cow Cabinet for the protection of cows in the state.

Chouhan said that it has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa.

He further said that the Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare Departments will be part of the Cow Cabinet.