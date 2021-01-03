COVID-19: Two dose vaccine likely to be approved today

Covid-19 vaccines for India gets final approval by drug regulator

COVISHIELD: Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine ready to roll out in coming weeks, says Adar Poonawalla

Pune, Jan 03: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks.

Poonawalla's remarks came soon after after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," he added.