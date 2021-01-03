YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 COVID-19 vaccine dry run
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVISHIELD: Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine ready to roll out in coming weeks, says Adar Poonawalla

    By
    |

    Pune, Jan 03: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks.

    Poonawalla's remarks came soon after after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

    Covid-19 vaccines for India gets final approval by drug regulator

    COVISHIELD: Serum Institutes COVID-19 vaccine ready to roll out in coming weeks, says Adar Poonawalla

    "Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.

    "Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," he added.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, January 3, 2021, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X