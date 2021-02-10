Rahul Gandhi likely to be first Congress speaker in Lok Sabha debate on budget

COVID19: PM Modi gives credit to doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers

New Delhi, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied on Wednesday to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, saying India will emerge as a strong player in a post-coronavirus world.

"The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We will have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said.

Taking to the context of Manish Tewari's statement that said India stayed protected from Corona by God's grace, PM Modi give credit to doctors and nurses about the same.

"This indeed is God's grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors and nurses came as God, because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days."

The Prime Minister also mentioned the sacrifices of the sanitation workers and Ambulance drivers towards the working against COVID.

"We could win against COVID as our sanitation workers kept patients clean-when nobody else went close to them, it was matter of life and death for them too. They came as form of God. Ambulance drivers knew that they're driving a COVID positive person, they came as a form of God."

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, the PM had delivered his reply to the President's address on Monday where he had referred to his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector as he defended the farm laws. He also tried to allay fears of farmers over Minimum Support Price for crops.