    COVID-19: Will stand by Maldives in this challenging time, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih over the crisis situation of coronavirus in the island nation.

    In a telephonic conversation, the leaders talked about the "health and economic challenges" Maldives is facing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India would stand by the Maldives in this "challenging time".

    "The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together. India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

    PM Modi's conversation with the Maldives President comes a day after President of Kazakhstan, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, thanked India and PM Modi "for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain COVID-19".

    The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has reported 1,553 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The ministry updated the coronavirus tally in the country to 17,265. The tally includes 14,175 active cases, 2,547 people cured or discharged and 543 fatalities.

