COVID19: Delhi govt orders closure of malls; exempts grocery, pharmacy stores

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 20: The Delhi government on Friday ordered closure of all malls in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 threat, but exempted grocery and pharmacy stores in them.

    "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

    An official in the CM's office said that the order comes into force with immediate effect. In another tweet, the chief minister said all non-essential public dealing activities was stopped till March 31, adding that only essential public dealing activities will continue.

    He also said all non-essential staff are being directed to work from home while all permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period.

    Meanwhile, the chief minister held a meeting with medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals.

    "Had a meeting wid MSs of all Del govt hospitals. If corona spreads widely in future, our hospitals shud be prepared to deal wid such situation - all machines shud be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines n consumables, manpower etc," he tweeted.

    On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 14.

    According to the Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 15:26 [IST]
