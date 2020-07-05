COVID precautionary restrictions to remain enforced in Kerala for 1 year; Check fresh guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram, July 05: The Kerala government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines to be followed in the state for a year in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Social Gathering:

All persons shall maintain a social distance of six feet between person to person in all public places and functions.

No manner of social gathering including get together, Processions, dharna, congregation, demonstration etc., shall be conducted without the written permission of the concerned authority.

The maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed ten persons. The persons participating in such gathering shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and observe a social distance of six feet between them.

Shops and Commercial Establishments:

In shops and all other commercial establishments the maximum number of persons/customers permitted at a time shall not exceed twenty depending on the size of the room to keep social distancing of six feet between persons.

All the persons and customers in the shop shall wear face cover/mask and shall observe a social distancing of six feet between them. Owner of the shop shall provide sanitizer for the use of customers.

Marriage

In all marriage ceremonies and any functions thereafter the maximum number of participants at a time shall not exceed fifty persons. All persons in such ceremonies/functions shall use sanitizer, wear face cover/mask and shall keep a social distance of Six feet between them. Organisers of the marriage or functions shall provide sanitizer for the use Of the participants.

Funeral Functions:

In funeral functions, the maximum participants at a time Shall not exceed twenty persons and all of them shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and also keep a social distance of six feet between them. In the case of Covid suspected death the standing Instructions issued by Government of India and State Government shall be complied.

Wearing of Mask/Face Cover:

All persons shall cover their mouth and nose with the mask/face cover in all public places, workplaces, any place where the public have access, all kinds of vehicles and during transport.

Prohibition of Spitting in Public:

No person shall spit in public places, road or footpath.

Registration in 'Covid-19 Jagratha E-platform':

All persons intend to visit Kerala from other States/Union Territories and from any other country shall furnish the details as prescribed in the web enabled 'Covid-19 Jagratha e-platform' established by the state for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other Covid-19 combating measures.

State Road Transport: The regular operation of Inter-State Stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain.

Regulations:

The District Collectors shall ensure due compliance of the regulations. Whoever contravenes any of these regulations shall be punishable under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.