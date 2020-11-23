Covid report must for travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa: Maha govt in order

Fake: Government has taken no decision to stop train services after December 1

Mumbai, Nov 23: Maharashtra government on Monday said that Covid-19 test mandatory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat via air, road and train.

The government said that a negative RT-PCR report will be compulsory for boarding flights to the financial capital. In case of flights, the test has to be undertaken 72 hours before landing. For trains, the time is 96 hours.

"The passengers travelling in flights from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to produce negative RT-PCR report on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The test should have been done 72 hours prior to the scheduled journey," according to the notification issued by the Maharashtra government.

"The passengers travelling in trains from these four states will have to produce the negative report obtained 96 hours prior to journey on arrival," the notification said.

"The people with symptoms will have to undergo antigen test. If found positive, the traveller will have get admitted to Covid centre by bearing the cost of treatment," it further said.

Delhi has been witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and the number of cases has been rising at an alarming rate.