oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Centre on Sunday issued guidelines (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All devotees attending the 'mela' should register with Uttarakhand Govt and obtain a compulsory Covid-19-negative medical certificate from Community Health Centre/ District hospital/ Medical college in their State," the guidelines stated.