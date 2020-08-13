Covid-19: Zydus launches India's cheapest version of Remdesivir at Rs 2,800

India

New Delhi, Aug 13: Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third-worst hit nation.

Zydus has priced it at 2,800 rupees ($37.44) per 100 mg vial. The Covid- 19 drug will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating virus infected patients, the company reported.

In a statement the company said, "The drug will be made available across India through the group's strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating COVID patients."

"Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID 19", said Dr. Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited."

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Officials in some Indian states had a few weeks ago complained of supply issues, but a top executive at drugmaker Cipla Ltd had earlier this week said the supplies were stabilising.

Gilead has also entered into licensing agreements with Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Syngene International Ltd to make remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

In June 2020, Zydus entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc, to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19.