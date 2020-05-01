COVID-19 world recovery rate crosses 1 million

New Delhi, May 01: The number of coronavirus cases across the world stand at 3,319,955, but the number of those recovered is at 1,048,807.

The total number of deaths stand at 234,279. The total number active cases are 2,036,869 and 50,930 are in critical condition. 1,985,939 cases are in a mild condition.

The United States has reported the most number of cases at 1,095,304 and the total deaths stand at 63,871. The total active cases in the US stands at 875,696, while the total number of patients recovered is 155,737.

In India the total number of cases of active cases is 25,007 and the number cured is 8,888. There have been 1,147 deaths, while one is a migrated case.