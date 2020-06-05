COVID-19: With record pace of Coronavirus cases, India to likely overtake Italy in 2 days

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 05: In the last few days, India is seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Since the government announced relaxation in the nationwide lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases has been rising at record pace.

On Thursday, India saw as many as 9,304 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day spike so far. The total number of positive cases in the country is now 2,16,919.

If the same rate of infection continues to go on a rise, it will take two days for India to cross the tally of Italy, the sixth worst-affected country by the novel coronavirus.

Presently, Italy has recorded 2,33,836 cases of COVID-19. If India keeps recording cases at the same rate, it will add another 18,000 cases in its tally, taking the total number to 2,34,919.

In terms of the number of deaths due to COVID-19, India is much better than several other countries. The number of deaths in India is five times less than Italy.

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2.17 lakh on Thursday with a with a record spike of 9,304 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has increased to 6,075 with 260 more fatalities in the country.

Currently, India is the seventh worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. In terms of fatalities, India is ranked the 12th at present, while it is placed at eighth place in terms of recoveries. However, India figures among the top-five countries in terms of active cases.