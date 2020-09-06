COVID-19: With over 4 million cases, India overtakes Brazil to become second worst-hit nation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 06: India became the second worst-hit country to cross four million coronavirus cases, also setting a new global record for a daily surge in infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world.

The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total to 4,023,179. Out of the total 40,23,179 cases, 8,46,395 are the active while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. A total of 1,089 deaths yesterday took the toll to 69,561.

Almost half of India's infections are in 40 districts out of a total of about 700. ''A total of 4,88,31,145 samples tested up to 5th September 2020. Of these, 10,92,654 samples were tested yesterday,'' Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections while the United States has 6,200,186 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,63,069 cases and 25,969 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,76,506 cases and 4,276 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.