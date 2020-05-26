  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: With no hearse helper, sons don PPEs to cremate dad

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 26: The unavailability of a hearse van helper forced two sons of a deceased COVID-19 patient to don PPE kits and carry his body to a crematorium in eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, an official said on Tuesday.

    COVID-19: With no hearse helper, sons don PPEs to cremate dad

    An elderly doctor from Ganesh Nagar area of Ghatkopar, died of COVID-19 at Hindu Mahasabha Hospital late on Sunday night, the official said. The infected doctor was admitted to the hospital's COVID-19 care centre on Saturday night, following which his condition deteriorated and he died of the infection on Sunday, he said.

    Hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin combo may be potentially lethal for coronavirus: Study

      Uber India lays off 600 employees, earlier Ola let go of 1,400 amid Covid crisis | Oneindia News

      One of the deceased's sons, who is also a doctor, then tried arranging for a hearse van, but was forced to call local corporator Archana Bhalerao, as no vehicle was available till early hours of Monday, the official said. However, when the van finally arrived, there was no helper to move the body into the vehicle and later take it inside the crematorium, he said.

      As per the standard procedure, a helper needs to don a PPE kit, before moving bodies into hearse vans and later inside crematoriums, the official said. With no solution in sight, the deceased's sons along with their friend and the van driver wore PPE kits and transported the body to the crematorium, where the last rites were performed at 10 am, he added.

      Mumbai has so far recorded 31,972 COVID-19 cases and 1,026 deaths. The rise in coronavirus cases has put tremendous pressure on medical and allied staff and has also led to shortage of manpower.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue