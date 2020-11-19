Now, people can book appointments at Shri Dada Dev Hospital from their homes: Kejriwal

COVID-19: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has no plan to impose a lockdown but may press some restrictions in market areas for some days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, if such a need arises.

Lockdown was not a solution to the pandemic. It could be tackled through proper medical arrangements which the government was doing effectively, he said while interacting with reporters at the Delhi Secretariat.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000 mark for the first time. Single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000 mark on November 11.

"We have no intention of a lockdown. Let me clarify, we have made a general proposal to the Centre with regard to certain regulations like shutdown for some days in the markets where COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing violations pose threat of rapid infection," Sisodia said.

He asserted what the Delhi government has proposed are measures to prevent violations like not wearing face masks and crowding in the markets and it will not be a lockdown.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre and all agencies were making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

He had said that massive crowds were witnessed in some of the popular markets of Delhi before Diwali and no social distancing was followed leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"In view of the recent situation and considering the last order of the Central government, we have requested the Centre to permit shutting down market places if necessary," Kejriwal had said.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.