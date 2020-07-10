  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Why has this Japanese theme park banned screaming

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: One Japanese theme park wants you to hold your emotions while riding their roller-coaster. And if you are the best you can end up getting free entry passes.

    Fuji-Q Highland near Tokyo, Japan re-opened last month after COVID-19 lockdown.

    COVID-19: Why has this Japanese theme park banned screaming
    Image Courtesy: @IFLScience

    In the view of minimising the spreading droplets, they are encouraging riders to put on their most 'serious face' while riding.

    Amid coronavirus outbreak, Disneyland all set to reopen theme park on July 17

    The theme park asked riders to "scream inside your heart" and share their serious-faced picture online in the #KeepASeriousFace challenge and those who do best will be given free day passes.

    The executives said violations will not actually be punished.

    The no screaming rule needs mandatory use of face masks

      Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News

      The theme park will be running the challenge until 17 July.

      The theme park authority said the challenge is a part of the measures that are taken to give customers the confidence to return after the lockdown.

      The authority earlier released a video of two of their executives riding in silence to show it can be done and video became viral.

      In the video, both executives are seen serious-faced and in masks while one of them is slowly adjusts his hair after the roller coaster plunges down and looks almost bored by the entire exercise.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus japan

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue