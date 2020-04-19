  • search
    COVID-19: Who can consume HCQ

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is in high demand owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While, it has not been proven to be the wonder drug against the virus, it has shown results in some cases.

    However, the people must know that it cannot be sold over the counter without a prescription. Moreover, it is a prescription medicine and its sale is totally prohibited without a valid prescription by a doctor.

    COVID-19: India approves supply of hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries

    It is harmful to consume HCQ, the anti malarial drug without prescription. It could have adverse affect on your health says an advisory by the health ministry.

    Who can consume hydroxychloroquine:

    • Patients who have been clinically advised
    • Health workers at risk due to their direct contact with COVID-19 patients
    • Household contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases
    • Do note that is is harmful to have HCQ without prescription

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
