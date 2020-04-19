COVID-19: Who can consume HCQ

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: The hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is in high demand owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While it has not been proven to be the wonder drug against the virus, it has shown results in some cases.

However, people must know that it cannot be sold over the counter without a prescription. Moreover, it is a prescription medicine and its sale is totally prohibited without a valid prescription by a doctor.

It is harmful to consume HCQ, the anti malarial drug without prescription. It could have adverse affect on your health says an advisory by the health ministry.

Who can consume hydroxychloroquine:

Patients who have been clinically advised

Health workers at risk due to their direct contact with COVID-19 patients

Household contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases

Do note that is harmful to have HCQ without prescription