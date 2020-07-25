YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Vietnam bans wildlife trade to avoid new pandemic risk

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: Vietnam has banned the import of wildlife and wildlife products to reduce the risk of new pandemics.

    "The Prime Minister orders the suspension of imports of wildlife - dead or alive - their eggs... parts or derivatives," said the order released on the Vietnamese government website.

    COVID-19: Vietnam bans wildlife trade to avoid new pandemic risk

    "All citizens, especially officials... must not participate in illegal poaching, buying, selling, transporting... of illegal wildlife."

    Coronavirus: Why a permanent ban on wildlife trade might not work in China

    The order also said, "The country will also resolutely eliminate market and trading sites which trade wildlife illegally."

    Conservationists of the Southeast Asian country welcomed the move saying , "This trade must be banned as a matter of international and public health security."

    Scientists have long warned that the wildlife trade can be an incubator for infecteous diseases like COVID-19.

    COVID-19 linked to increased risk of stroke: Study

    The origins of the current pandemic are thought to lie in the wildlife trade, with the disease emerging in bats and jumping to people via another, as yet unidentified, species, also could include rats, civets and pangolins.

    Meanwhile, after being hit hard by previous epidemics, Vietnam imposed an extensive, early lockdown and has reported no coronavirus deaths so far.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus wildlife

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue