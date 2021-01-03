Covid-19 vaccines for India gets final approval by drug regulator

COVID-19: Two dose vaccine likely to be approved today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 03: Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Sunday announced approved the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, making it India's first vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic.

''Covid-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been cleared for restricted use in emergency situation, DCGI, V G Somani said. "The vaccines will be administered in two dosages and Cadila will have three dosages ," Somani added.

"We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100% safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (people may get impotent) is absolute rubbish," VG Somani said.

However, he also said that some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine.

The Subject Expert Committee had recommended both vaccines for approval in the last two days.

Both the vaccines have to be administered in two doses and have to be stored at 2-8 degree celsius, the official release from the CDSCO said.

The country has been preparing for a Covid-19 vaccine rollout for the last four months.