COVID-19 vaccine: Women health workers in Uttar Pradesh take lead in coronavirus vaccination

Lucknow, Jan 18: In what comes as a recent development, the women health workers have taken lead over men in the COVID-19 vaccination held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Out of the total 22,643 healthcare workers who got their first jab, 11,753 were women health workers and 10,890 were male health workers.

According to reports, the first round of vaccination compiled by the health and family welfare department, as many as 71 per cent healthcare workers got COVID vaccination. In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.

The backward district like Siddharth Nagar reported 99 per cent turnout, out of the 400 health workers enrolled for vaccination, 396 turned up to get vaccine shots. The turnout in Baghpat was 96 per cent, Ghaziabad 95, Amroha 93, Kaushambi 91, Hardoi 90, Pilibhit 88, Mathura and Saharanpur 85 and Sambhal 84 per cent.

The districts in which the turnout of health workers was low included Chitrakoot, Firozabad 43, Maharajganj 47, Pratapgarh 49, Etawah 50, Farrukhabad 51 and Gorakhpur 52 per cent.

Hamirpur at 10 reported highest number of adverse events after immunization, followed by Bulandshahar at 7, Mathura and Banda at 5, Gonda, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Amroha at 4 each, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Jaluan, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Sambhal and Bijnore at 3 each, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Balrampur, Kaushambi, Mainpuri, Mau, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Siddharth Nagar, Sultanpur and Barabanki at 2 each, Kanpur Dehat, Kheri, Kasganj Jhansi, Hathras, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shahjhanpur, Shravasti, Deoria and Varanasi at 1 each.