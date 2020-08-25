COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1,700 people now under testing for 3 candidates

New Delhi, Aug 25: As several candidates in the global Covid-19 vaccine race inch closer to the regulatory approval stage, the government on Tuesday said that three vaccine candidates have reached advanced stages of testing in India.

Three vaccines are in advanced stages of trial -- Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, and Zydus Cadila.

"The Serum Institute vaccine is in Phase II and III stages and 1,700 people will be studied. Bharat Biotech has completed Phase I trials and is about to start Phase II trials. Zydus Cadila's Phase I trials have been completed while Phase II is yet to begin," said the Health Ministry.

Phase 2 human trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may begin tomorrow

Meanwhile, doses of the potential coronavirus vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford University arrived at the Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College for phase-2 human trials on Tuesday.

The trial may begin from Wednesday, said a top official of the institute, one of the 17 sites selected for the phase 2 human trials in the country by Serum Institute of India (SII).

"To start with we have identified five volunteers who will undergo COVID-19 and antibodies test. Those whose reports are negative will be shortlisted for vaccination on Wednesday," said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director, Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital and Research Centre.

He said the hospital has been given a target of enlisting 300 to 350 volunteers. Those chosen for receiving a dose of vaccine will be in the age group of 18 to 99 years, he told PTI.

Dr Jeetendra Oswal, deputy medical director of the hospital, said after they are administered the vaccine, the volunteers will be monitored as per the standard trial protocol.

The other hospitals where trials are to be conducted include B J Medical College Hospital in Pune, AIIMS Delhi, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh,Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur and Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam.

SII, the world's largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

"As far as Sputnik V vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication, some initial information has been shared and some detailed information is awaited," said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund, and was registered on August 11. Talks are underway between India and Russia for collaboration on the vaccine.