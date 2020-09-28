COVID-19 vaccine to be available by early 2021:Health Minister

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Union Health Ministry has said that the first COVID-19 vaccine will be available by early 2021.

    ANI quoted, Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan as saying, research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There ar at least 3 viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We're hopeful that within 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available.

    WHO chief hails PM's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight COVID-19

      Further the ministry also released the 100 year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Today's a historic day for ICMR. It's an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists," Dr. Harsh Vardhan said

      Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
      X